Guan Eng says now under police probe for 2019 remarks, claims persecution

Lim Guan Eng (right) is seen with his lawyer Gobind Singh Deo outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today said the police have called him in for questioning over two 2019 press releases and called the investigation a continuation of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) “persecution” of the Opposition.

Lim also claimed trial yesterday to charges of corruption against him involving the Penang undersea tunnel project, at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur.

“The latest act of political persecution by the present PN continues, with the police contacting my lawyer and MP for Puchong Gobind Singh Deo, to record my statement for two press releases made in 2019.

“I will likely be seeing the police on Thursday, a Christmas ‘gift’ from the PN government,” Lim said in a statement today.

Lim was the finance minister in 2019.

On the charges against him over the Penang undersea tunnel project, Lim claimed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has yet to show any evidence of wrongdoing.

“This is probably the first time in Malaysia that a person is charged for corruption when there is no gratification or corruption money. There was no audio or video recording that I had asked for money.

“Worse, I even questioned the MACC why they never asked me about the RM3.3 million gratification and had to force MACC officers to ask this question, which they know was never given to me,” he said.

Aside from yesterday’s charges Lim also has two other charges of misappropriation stemming from the 2015 purchase of his home in Penang.