Cradle Fund CEO murder trial: No sign of struggle, defensive wounds on Nazrin’s body, court told

SHAH ALAM, Dec 22 ― The High Court here was told today that there were no signs of struggle or defensive wounds found on the body of Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan when the first autopsy was conducted at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Sergeant Abdul Rahim Taha, 59, said the matter was informed to him when he was taking statements from HKL pathologist Dr Siew Sheue Feng who conducted the autopsy.

“On June 14, 2018, I was instructed by investigating officer of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Petaling Jaya district police headquarters Insp Anesstassia Chin Fat to bring the body of a fire victim (Nazrin) to HKL for autopsy and classify the case as sudden death.

“At about 8pm, after the autopsy was completed, I was instructed to record Dr Siew’s statements,” he said in his witness statement read out before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

The 33rd prosecution witness said Dr Siew had told him that there were burn marks on the victim’s face, chest, abdomen and both of his hands.

“Dr Siew also said that there were penetrating injuries on the head, face, neck, chest and left skull as well as brain tissue injuries.

“Dr Siew also said that the deceased’s lungs collapsed due to the explosion,” said Abdul Rahim who has been working at the Damansara Police Station, Petaling Jaya since 1999.

He added that Dr Siew concluded that the victim died of a complication from a blast injury as there were no traces of metal or bullet debris found on the body.

“I then submitted the evidence report to my superior ASP Mohd Iqbal Mohammad who ordered an investigation paper be opened,” he said.

On March 12, 2019, Samirah Muzaffar, 45, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, who was also Nazrin’s wife, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, respectively, were charged along with an Indonesian who is still at large, Eka Wahyu Lestari, with killing the victim.

They were charged with committing the act at a house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018. ― Bernama



