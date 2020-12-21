Police: Most fatal bicycle mishaps do not involve recreational activities

Cyclists are seen at Bukit Jalil Stadium during the conditional movement control order on October 14, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Most of the fatal road accidents involving cyclists in the country for the period from early January to last October were not due to leisure activities, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said based on statistics, out of the 56 deaths recorded during the period, only four cases involved leisure activities.

“Most of the death cases involve accident victims who used bicycles as transportations, especially in towns and small villages.

“Cyclists can avoid mishaps by complying with traffic laws, especially by riding in single file, not racing and not arbitrarily changing directions,” he told Bernama.

He said most of the fatal accident cases occurred on state roads, namely 30 cases followed by town roads (11 cases), highways (three cases), federal roads (two cases) and other roads (10 cases).

“There were 25 cases of fatal accidents in urban areas, village areas (22 cases), industrial areas (four cases), residential areas (one case) and other areas (four cases),” he said.

He also said that out of the number of fatal accidents involving cyclists recorded, 31 cases occurred during the day, 18 cases at night and seven cases early in the morning.

The media previously reported that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) recorded 56 deaths out of 137 accident cases involving cyclists in the country for the period from early January to last October.

Also reported were 18 cases involving injuries and 63 cases involving minor injuries were recorded during the period. — Bernama