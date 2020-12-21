RM23.85m to upgrade entire delivery system, not just ministry’s office, says minister

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is seen at the Parliament August 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) had allocated RM23.85 million to upgrade its delivery system, said Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

He said the allocation encompasses rental payments, the development of information and communication technology (ICT) and the provision of smallholder infrastructure needed to improve the ministry’s delivery system for the people’s benefit.

“The entire allocation is not only for works to upgrade the ministry’s office,” he said in a statement today, in addressing a recent allegation by Kuala Selangor Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dzulkefly alleged that the MPIC had allocated RM23.85 million to upgrade its office, compared to only RM200,000 for the Human Resource Expertise Development Programme.

In dismissing the allegation, Mohd Khairuddin said the allocation is for the implementation of the headquarter’s support services, including rental payment totalling RM13.75 million for the ministry’s building in Putrajaya, which must be paid based on the contract which started in 2005.

“Apart from that, a total of RM1.1 million is for ICT development, including the development of the Biofuel Licensing Management Application System and the Commodity Data Sharing Platform.

“Both systems are aimed at improving MPIC’s delivery system as well as those of its agencies,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the allocation was also for the implementation of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) extension project, namely the Private Smallholders Farm Road Project (JLPK), amounting to RM9 million.

“The project is implemented throughout Malaysia as part of the facilities and infrastructure support for smallholders in the palm oil, rubber, pepper, cocoa and kenaf sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairuddin said RM200,000 was allocated under the 12MP for the Human Resource Expertise Development Programme to enhance the expertise of officers at the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB). — Bernama