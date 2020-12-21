Johor MACC probing fabrication of Customs form in smuggled frozen meat case

According to an MACC source, the investigation was being conducted under Section 16 and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

JOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation paper on the illegal importation of frozen meat case, which went viral on social media recently.

According to an MACC source, the investigation was being conducted under Section 16 and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

“The focus of the probe is on the falsification of the Customs 1 form, which is the declaration of import items, and corrupt practices among the agencies involved.

“Cooperation from various agencies such as the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), Veterinary Services Department, Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) and Customs Department have been obtained,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director, Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, urged all parties to come forward to assist in the investigation into the case.

He, however, said discussing the matter in the media would make the MACC investigation more difficult.

“The MACC views seriously this issue as it involves the wellbeing of the people, especially Muslims in the country,” he said.

Earlier this month, MAQIS raided a frozen meat supplier’s warehouse in Senai, here, for allegedly smuggling frozen meat and producing fake halal labels before distributing the meat nationwide. — Bernama