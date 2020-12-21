High Court to deliver Ku Nan’s RM2m graft case verdict today

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex December 21, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― All eyes will be on High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan as he will deliver his judgment on former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s RM2 million graft case today.

Justice Mohamed Zaini is expected to deliver the verdict at 9am on Tengku Adnan, who turned 70 yesterday.

Tengku Adnan, or better known as Ku Nan, was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely Minister of Federal Territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from a businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director, via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to the company which was deposited into a CIMB account owned by Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

The Putrajaya MP was accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad of Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14, 2016 under Section 165 of the Penal Code carries imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The prosecution led by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim while lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan leading the defence team.

Ten reporters, one from each selected media organisation, were given passes to be in the courtroom while passes had been issued to 20 other newsmen to follow the proceedings via a video link in another room. ― Bernama