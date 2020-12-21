Five telcos to offer RM20 prepaid plans with 15GB data for SPM and STPM students

According to MCMC’s latest statement, a total of five telcos namely Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile and Telekom Malaysia will provide a prepaid data pass which offers 15GB of data per month for RM20. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― As announced by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, the government is introducing several new initiatives to boost connectivity for students who are taking their SPM and STPM exams soon. This include a special data plan for students which will be offered for a limited time.

According to MCMC’s latest statement, a total of five telcos namely Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile and Telekom Malaysia will provide a prepaid data pass which offers 15GB of data per month for RM20. The passes will be available to eligible students from January 6, 2021 until they finished their exams by end April 2021.

The MCMC also added that YTL Communications is also extending its Learn from Home initiative which provides free SIM and data for students nationwide. Students from B40 families can also apply for a free 4G smartphone. Those who are interested to apply can visit the Learn from Home website.

In addition to the student plans, the five telcos are also offering free access to eLearning tools and materials. This include Tuisyen Rakyat by Celcom, Jom Tuisyen by Digi, e-Kelas by Maxis, I-Learn Ace by TM and FrogSchool by YTL.

As mentioned by the Ministry last week, the operating hours for Internet Community Centres (Pusat Internet Komuniti) will be extended from 9am to 9pm daily to provide internet access for SPM and STPM students. In addition, 130 selected Public Housing Projects (Program Perumahan Rakyat) will be provided with free WiFi access until the end of April 2021. The WiFi service will be provided by Celcom, Digi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM and Time.

In case you missed it, the free 1GB daily data for online learning and productive tools will be extended until Jaringan Prihatin Programme commences in March 2021. Under the Jaringan Prihatin Programme, individuals under the B40 category can apply for RM180 worth of telco credit that can be used for either monthly data plans or to offset the cost of a new phone. The credit will be disbursed in March and users can redeem RM15/month for a period of 12 months. ― SoyaCincau