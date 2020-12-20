Sarawak police to take action against woman for allegedly helping foreigners who tested positive for Covid-19 flee country

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail salutes officers and General Operations Force Sarawak Brigade at the Sarawak Brigade headquarters in Kuching, March 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

UCHING, Dec 20 — Police will take action against a woman for allegedly assisting the four Indonesian women who were tested positive for Covid-19 to flee the country, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Aidi said police will begin their investigations once the woman is released from quarantine.

It is also alleged that the woman is a freelancer who assisted foreign workers to seek employment in the state.

“We can also confirm that the four Indonesian women have been detained by the Indonesian National Armed Forces near Biawak (Aruk, Indonesia) yesterday,” said Aidi when contacted today.

He also said all of the four women have been transferred to a hospital in Indonesia for medical treatment.

The four women fled the state on Dec 17 by taking a bus from Sibu to Serian at around 1am.

From there, it is believed that they walked to Entikong, Kalimantan by using a ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal border tracks).

However, It is unclear how the four women ended up at Aruk, Indonesia.

The four women are believed to have fled after learning that their Covid-19 test came back positive.

The woman who will be called in for investigation, was the one who brought the four women to a private clinic in Sibu to undergo a swab test for employment purposes.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Committee is also calling for the passengers of the Sungai Merah Bus with the registration number QSX 6722 to come forward for a swab test. — Borneo POst



