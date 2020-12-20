Police tell individuals, NGOs from Covid-19 red zones not to deliver aid in Terengganu floods

Penang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Roslee Chik speaks to reporters during a press conference in George Town January 7, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KEMAMAN, Dec 20 — Individuals or any non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from Covid-19 red zones are not encouraged to come to Terengganu to deliver aid to flood victims.

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Roslee Chik said, currently, the total 6,087 personnel from 16 agencies was still ample for flood rescue and aid operations in Terengganu.

“If there are NGO which still want to come and give assistance, they must register with the district office, Social Welfare Department or the nearest police station so we know which zone they are from.

“This is because Kuala Lumpur and Selangor are still subject to conditional movement control orders .... entry into Terengganu pose a risk. Don’t worry about family safety here because the authorities are working together to help all the flood victims,” he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting the flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mentok here, today. Also present were Kemaman district police chief, Supt Hanyan Ramlan and State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman.

In the meantime, he also advised all flood victims to take along valuables such as cash, jewellery and important documents to the temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

“Do not leave them at home because they may get stolen. However, the police guarantee that they will patrol more often in the areas of vacated houses.

“I also had the opportunity to do a survey and found that there are still children left to play in the floods unsupervised. Probably their excuse is that they are used to the situation but this is very dangerous and should not be taken lightly because the children can drown in strong currents,” he said.

Asked about the incident of three vehicles drifting in Kemaman so far, Roslee said it happened because the drivers did not take into account the risk when driving on a flooded road.

“If you see a road inundated by flood water ahead, never try to drive on because this very dangerous. Use other alternative routes for safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, in KEMAMAN, three in a family were almost drowned when their car sank on a road shoulder which was under flood water in an incident in Peringkat 4, Bandar Cheneh Baru here, today at 6.30am.

Bandar Cheneh Baru Fire and Rescue Station chief assistant superintendent Mohamad Hanif Che Khalid said the 34-year-old driver, wife and six-year-old child were said to have left the house to buy breakfast.

‘’Nevertheless, they managed to scramble out of the car on to higher ground after breaking the window screen,’’ he said when contacted by reporter today. — Bernama