Malaysian among 15 asymptomatic imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

People cross a street at the shopping district of Orchard Road as the city state reopens the economy, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Singapore June 19, 2020. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — Singapore's Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed that one of the 17 imported Covid-19 cases in the republic announced Saturday is a 54-year-old Malaysian man.

Labelled as case 58629, the short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Malaysia for a work project here, has already been isolated upon arrival in Singapore, it said in its full data released late last night.

The ministry said the man and 14 other imported cases were asymptomatic who were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance.

As of noon Saturday, the republic reported a total of 17 new cases, with none in the community or residing in dormitories, thus bringing the total infection here to 58,403.

To date, the MoH has classified 1,622 of the reported cases as imported, 2,275 as community cases and 54,506 involving dorm residents.

About 99 per cent or 58, 274 cases had fully recovered here, while a total of 38 confirmed cases remained hospitalised and none is in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 62 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 29 died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here with the last fatality reported on Nov 28 and the first two deaths on March 21.

Singapore has closed the last coronavirus cluster, a migrant worker dormitory, on Nov 25. — Reuters