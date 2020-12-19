Woman cyclist dies in Putrajaya accident

Putrajaya district deputy police chief Supt S. Vijaya Rao when contacted confirmed receiving a report on the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — A woman cyclist was killed after she was hit from behind by a lorry near a bridge at the Putrajaya Lake Club, Presint 8 here at about 9.40am today.

Witness Mohd Shukri @ Budiman Hassan, 43, said when the incident occurred he was driving behind the slow-moving lorry.

“Suddenly the lorry skidded and went over the road divider, and I saw something fell and I honked at the lorry driver repeatedly to make sure that he stopped,” he said, adding that he rushed to check and found that the victim, a woman cyclist, was still breathing but her pulse was slow and weak before calling the emergency line.

“The ambulance arrived about 10 minutes later and after conducting an examination, she was confirmed dead by the medical officer,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the body of the 34-year-old victim was sent to Putrajaya Hospital for post-mortem.

“We have detained the lorry driver and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. — Bernama