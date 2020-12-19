Rina Harun: Proposal to redefine elderly from age 60 to 65 not approved

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said she did not agree to the proposal to redefine senior citizens in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 ― Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun has clarified that the proposal to redefine senior citizens in the country as those from the age of 60 to 65 was merely a proposal which she had not approved.

Therefore, she urged all quarters to stop causing confusion and politicising the matter and focus on efforts to further strengthen the well-being and life of the community, especially the family.

“I chaired the meeting, but I did not even agree (to the proposal). It was a proposal that we discussed because we saw an improvement in health and so on. It was just a discussion paper, not a decision or the policy of the ministry,” she told reporters after launching the # JomChillOut @ KafeTEEN Programme, here today.

She said by 2030, senior citizens aged 60 and above will make up 15 per cent of the country’s population and thus efforts must be made by the ministry to prepare for it.

The proposal to raise the age definition for the elderly was discussed during a meeting of the National Senior Citizens Advisory and Consultative Council (MPPWEN) on Thursday which sparked protests on social media.

On the # JomChillOut @ KafeTEEN Programme, Rina said it was held to enable youths aged 13 to 24 to have access to the services provided by KafeTEEN in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the three-day programme offers counselling sessions, information on reproductive health and social matters, free usage of internet and printers as well as other activities.

The mobile KafeTEEN is an extension of the KafeTEEN youth centres under the ministry set up in 2005 that seek to create skilful, happy and healthy youths, she added.

Rina said the ministry plans to set up 10 mobile KafeTEEN next year targetting the participation of one million youths nationwide. ― Bernama