Over 2,000 Terengganu residents stranded because of flooded roads

A man wades in flood water as he crosses a road at Kampung Tebak in Air Putih, Kemaman December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KEMAMAN, Dec 18 — Over 2,000 residents in Hulu Kemaman are trapped in their villages because roads have been submerged since 7.30am today.

Air Putih state assemblyman, Abdul Razak Ibrahim, said non-stop rain since Wednesday evening caused Sg Tebak to burst its banks and flood roads.

“I observed this morning residents from villages like Seberang Tayor, Kampung Batu 16 and Kampung Batu 14 Tebak prevented from leaving because of the depth of the water.

“I hope they don’t risk their lives by trying to drive through the floodwaters — even if they have four-wheel drive vehicles — because it’s fast-moving water and dangerous,” he said when contacted today.

Bernama, too, observed many in Kampung Tebak trying to make it to Bandar Chukai but forced to turn back because the main route in Seberang Tayor was unpassable.

For now, villagers can only use Jalan Mak Lagam, Cheneh or Seri Bandi-Ibok to reach Bandar Chukai.

Kuih seller, Halimah Salleh, 61, from Cheneh said she wanted to go to Seberang Tayor to visit her sister, Robiah, 50, but was shocked to find the road flooded.

“I last visited my sister on Sunday to bring her apam pisang and apam gula hangus to sell at her stall.

“But now it looks like I have to find another way to sell the kuih. I’ll be grateful to just get back the money I spent on making them,” she said.

Bernama also learnt that many at the Kampung Padang Kubu community hall — which has been turned into a temporary relief centre (PPS) — were able to escape the flood with their important documents.

Single mother, Jariah Mat Min, 64, said she managed to move the things at her provision shop to where the floodwater could not reach them.

“Losses can be prevented with quick action I just hope the flood doesn’t leave a layer of thick mud like what happened in Air Putih last month,” she said. — Bernama