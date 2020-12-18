Number of flood evacuees on the rise as situation worsens in east coast

Flood victims make their way to the nearest relief centre as water levels rise in Kemaman December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The flood situation in the east coast of the peninsula has worsened, with more victims being evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS).

In Terengganu, the number of flood evacuees rose to 972 people from 246 families as of 4.30pm compared to 275 people from 81 families at 8am today.

Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said that, so far, only the districts of Kemaman and Dungun had been hit by the floods.

There was a significant increase in Kemaman, with 824 flood victims from 199 families compared to 203 people from 56 families this morning.

“Three more relief centres have been opened in Kemaman, taking the total number of PPS operating in the district to seven. The number of evacuees in Dungun has also increased to 148 people from 47 families compared to 23 people from four families following the opening of two more PPS,” he told reporters here today.

Two more relief centres, one each in Besut and Setiu, have been closed after the victims were allowed to return home at 9am.

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) showed that water at four rivers had exceeded the danger level as of 4.30pm, namely Sungai Tebak, Tebak Bridge in Kemaman (19.88 metres, danger level 18.5m); Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Setiu (21.35m, danger level 21m); Sungai Dungun in Pasir Raja (37.83m, danger level 37.5m); and Sungai Besut in Keruak Bridge (35.40m, danger level 35m).

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees increased to 240 people at 5pm today compared to 129 people recorded earlier in the day.

According to the state Welfare Department’s online flood portal, Pasir Mas was the third district affected by floods after Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai.

Ten victims from three families were placed at one PPS at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kubang Kuala, Pasir Mas while seven relief centres were opened in Kuala Krai to house 36 victims at SK Sg Embak, SK Banggol Guchil (33), SK Chenulang (31), SK Bedal (31), Masjid Lama Keroh (28), veterinary office (14), and Kg Mia community hall (10).

In Tanah Merah, 47 evacuees from 14 families have been placed at SK Lawang, SK Kelewek and Padang Kijang community hall.

According to the DID website, http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, as of 5pm today, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang recorded a reading of 9.59m, which is above the warning level of 8m, and rising.

The water level in Sungai Golok in Jenob, Tanah Merah is at 23.16m (above the danger level at 22.5m) while Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah recorded a reading of 14.65m (danger level 14m).

Water levels at Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang (56.05m) and Sungai Pergau in Air Bol, Jeli (2.74m) are also above the alert level and rising.

Based on the heavy rainfall in Kelantan until this evening, more locations are expected to be flooded. — Bernama