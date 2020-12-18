CMCO in KL, Selangor extended till end of 2020, except for Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam

People with face masks on are seen on the streets of Kuala Lumpur December 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be extended in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor until year end, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

The senior minister (Security Cluster) said that three localities however are exempted, as the areas are already under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

The areas are Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor.

“On the advice of the Ministry of Health (MoH), the government has agreed to extend the CMCO in Selangor from December 21 until December 31, except in Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor which were already imposed with the RMCO,” he said.

MORE TO COME



