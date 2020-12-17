Works minister: SUKE contractors fined RM180,000 for failing to ensure safety at construction site

In the September 19 incident, a woman had a narrow escape when a concrete slab from the SUKE construction structure fell on her car as she was driving along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) from Sungai Besi heading towards Ampang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The main contractor and subcontractor of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE) project have been fined RM180,000 for failing to ensure safety at the highway construction site.

Works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this was following an incident in which a concrete slab fell from the elevated highway and crushed a passing vehicle on September 19.

Responding to a question from Senator Md Nasir Hashim on the action taken against the main contractor at the Dewan Negara today, he said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had conducted a Contractor Disciplinary Action proceeding on November 17 and imposed penalties on the main contractor and subcontractor of the SUKE project Package CA2.

“The main contractor, MRCB Builders Sdn Bhd, was fined RM80,000, while the subcontractor, Makna Setia Sdn Bhd was fined RM100,000. The two contractors were fined respectively according to Section 34B(1)(c) and Section 34C(1) of the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia Act 1994 (Act 520), which states that it is the contractor’s duty to ensure the safety of buildings and construction work either during or after construction,” he said.

Fadillah said the CIDB investigation also found that the subcontractor did not follow proper work procedures and had employed a site supervisor with no accreditation.

Through the disciplinary proceedings, the subcontractor was also instructed to make improvements to safety procedures so that public safety, project alignment, work practices and handling as well as management of the construction site was guaranteed for the duration of the project.

“Throughout the investigation, both companies cooperated well, including pledging to improve procedures and to implement a safer and conducive work environment,” he said.

In the September 19 incident, a woman had a narrow escape when a concrete slab from the SUKE construction structure fell on her car as she was driving along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) from Sungai Besi heading towards Ampang. Luckily, the woman walked away with minor injuries on her arm although her car was severely damaged. — Bernama