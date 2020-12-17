Man who stabbed daughter in Puchong gets 10 years’ jail

Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar handed down the sentence on a car accessory shop assistant Muhammad Safwan Shafie, 27, after he pleaded guilty to the charge. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — A man, who stabbed his baby daughter on the abdomen, was sentenced to 10 years’ in prison by the Sessions Court here today for attempted murder.

Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar handed down the sentence on a car accessory shop assistant Muhammad Safwan Shafie, 27, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last December 12.

Muhammad Safwan was charged with committing the offence at a house in Flat Puchong Permai, Puchong, here at 4.30pm last December 12.

The charge, framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, upon conviction.

Earlier, when showed a picture of the victim and the scene of the incident for identification, Muhammad Safwan broke down in tears and said “I admit”.

During mitigation, he told the court that he was remorse.

Deputy public prosecutor Shanur Farrahin Shapri requested for a severe punishment, taking into account that the offence committed by the accused was serious and the victim was his own child.

“As a father, the accused should be the child’s protector. The victim was left with him on the believe that he could look after the girl the five-cm stab wound on the child’s abdomen is serious and could cause death.

“The prosecution request for a heavy punishment considering that the accused is the victim’s father and the case involves public interest,” said the prosecutor.

According to the facts of the case, police received a report on a man running amok and holding a knife, before locking himself with the victim in a house.

After he refused to open the door, police cut through the grille, but the accused refused to surrender and a scuffle broke out between him and eight police officers, after which the police recovered a knife and found the girl lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor with a deep wound of five centimetres in her abdomen. ― Bernama