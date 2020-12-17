Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Cops detain ustaz in Kelantan for allegedly molesting businessman

Thursday, 17 Dec 2020 08:55 PM MYT

Kelantan police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Shafien Mamat confirmed the matter and said police received a report from the 30-year-old victim yesterday morning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri
Kelantan police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Shafien Mamat confirmed the matter and said police received a report from the 30-year-old victim yesterday morning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Dec 17 ― Police arrested a man known as “Ustaz Syamsul” in Machang yesterday for allegedly molesting a businessman at a hotel, here.

Kelantan police chief, Deputy Commissioner Datuk Shafien Mamat, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said police received a report from the 30-year-old victim yesterday morning.

He said in the report, the businessman claimed that he met the 32-year-old suspect at a supermarket on December 14 and the following day, he got a lift from the suspect at 11pm.

On December 16 (yesterday), the suspect sent the businessman to a room of a hotel in Jalan PCB, here, at about 1.15am.

The victim claimed that the suspect, a religious teacher from a madrasah in Machang, molested him in the hotel room.

The suspect is being remanded for four days from today under Section 377D of the Penal Code.― Bernama

Related Articles

In Malaysia