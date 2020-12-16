Health Ministry to probe allegation of falsified Covid-19 results, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will investigate allegation pertaining to falsified Covid-19 test results, as alleged by a private clinic in Rawang, Selangor, recently.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the MOH will work closely with the police and the Ministry of Human Resources to ensure the issue is resolved.

He said the act of falsifying Covid-19 results was an offence and action could be taken under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988) before using other laws for further action.

“For private laboratories used by the Ministry of Health, the ministry always ensures that audit inspections and periodic audits are conducted to ensure that the tests conducted meet the standards.

“We (MOH) can also use the Public Health Laboratory Information System (SIMKA) to identify forged cases,” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

He said this when asked about media reports on a private clinic in Rawang, which had lodged a police report after finding that Covid-19 results were falsified, with the clinic’s founder claiming that he had identified almost 20 cases of falsified Covid-19 results.

Meanwhile, in another development, Dr Noor Hisham explained that the term ‘other screening’ indicates positive case of Covid-19 who were infected, apart from the clusters identified.

In the meantime, he also acknowledged that there are some private laboratories had yet integrated their positive Covid-19-related data under SIMKA. The district health offices (PKD) should be notified as soon as possible if there are positive cases so that appropriate action can be taken as soon as possible.

“We are also aware that there are constraints in terms of implementation, maybe the result was delayed, so the positive case is staying at home. Hence, we recommend those who have taken the test and are suspected of being exposed to positive cases to stay at home while waiting for the results.

“We will also make sure that the notification has been issued to PKD and we will do the follow up. If we have cases that we are slow to follow up, for example in Sabah, it is important (for cases) to stay at home first and we will send an ambulance or vehicle to the residence,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said this when asked to comment on the allegation that many Covid-19 patients who were found positive in the Klang district in Selangor were delayed being sent to hospital and some stayed at home for up to five days despite being confirmed positive.

Apart from that, regarding the decision to allow three MPs to attend the Dewan Rakyat sitting this week by wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), he explained that a risk assessment had been conducted in accordance with Act 342 before making the decision. — Bernama