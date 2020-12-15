Voting in Parliament a constitutional right, Ismail Sabri says to defend allowing presence of MPs in PPE

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The National Security Council has defended allowing three government MPs to attend the third voting for Budget 2021 in Parliament today, claiming it is the lawmakers’ constitutional right.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the three lawmakers were tested negative for Covid-19 but were advised to observe the mandatory quarantine due to close contact with a positive patient.

“The right to vote in Parliament is a constitutionally guaranteed right, so they have the right to vote in the Parliament.

“And the rule of voting in Parliament is to be physically present and cannot be done online for example. So we allowed it because they have the right to vote,” the minister said in a press briefing today.

MORE TO COME