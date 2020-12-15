Perak MB: New excos’ portfolios to be finalised by next week

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Jubli Hall Kuala Kangsar December 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 15 — Newly-minted Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today said that the portfolios of the new state executive councillors (exco) will be determined by next Wednesday.

He said that he will call for the second exco meeting to decide the portfolios of each member.

The first exco meeting of the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was held yesterday to discuss and approve the Perak’s Budget 2021 at exco level.

“On the portfolios of the exco there will be some changes since we have a new exco Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, who was not in the previous government exco line up.

“We have to see the assemblymen’s individual capabilities and also the development of the state. There might be some changes or additional portfolios,” he told reporters when met after the exco swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Kinta here.

Earlier, the remaining five exco took their oaths in front of Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the Istana Kinta here.

The five are state PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol), the party’s state secretary Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi (Tualang Sekah), Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Kurau), and Umno’s Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud (Changkat Jering).

Meanwhile, Razman when met by reporters thanked the Sultan for appointing assemblymen from his party, including him, as the state exco.

“We will try to resolve all instability in the state politics and focus on serving the people,” he told briefly.

Their appointments were made after the Islamist party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s audience with the Perak Ruler this morning.

Last Thursday, four Umno assemblymen and one Bersatu assemblyman were sworn-in as the state exco at the Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar.

They were Umno’s Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Haru (Lintang), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup), Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Kampong Gajah), Khairul Shahril Mohamed (Bota) and Bersatu assemblyman Zainol Fadzi (Sungai Manik).