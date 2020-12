Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Ministry of Health reported 1,772 new Covid-19 cases today, alongside three deaths.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Kuala Lumpur accounted for the highest number of cases nationwide with 696 cases, followed by Selangor with 503 cases.

A total of 1,084 people recovered from the disease today.

MORE TO COME