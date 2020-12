JOHOR BARU, Dec 15 — A maintenance worker was killed in a gas explosion at a supermarket in Ulu Tiram near here today.

Ong Kim Hin, 52, died on the spot.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue station operations commander Kilok Lampas said 25 firemen from Johor Jaya, Tebrau and Larkin Fire and Rescue stations rushed to the scene in six trucks after being summoned at 11.35am. — Bernama