Govt to fall tomorrow? Former foes Dr Mahathir and Ku Li offer service to revive Malaysia’s economy

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah are seen during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Former political rivals Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah have today called for MPs to vote based on their conscience for the third reading of the Budget 2021 Bill tomorrow.

In a surprise joint press conference, both senior statesmen also alluded that the Perikatan Nasional government may lose the vote tomorrow and subsequently offered their expertise and experiences in public service to the possible new government.

“There is a possibility that when the vote for the third reading of the Budget 2021 bill, the government might lose tomorrow, if the government loses then I hope those is parliament will begin to think not about themselves but about the nation.

“We need to see a government that is not motivated by what we get but instead what I can contribute towards developing the nation, that is the objective,” former prime minister Dr Mahathir said in a surprise press conference called earlier.

The duo also lamented the current political instability which they claimed is exacerbating a sluggish economy already affected by the very trying Covid-19 global pandemic, which they said can be resolved by forming a “good government” that prioritise the needs of the public first.

MORE TO COME