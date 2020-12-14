FT minister defends himself against KL MPs’ criticism over Kg Baru development, Seputeh land sale

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at a press conference held at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has today clarified several matters raised by Kuala Lumpur MPs during his winding-up speech in the Dewan Rakyat.

Among issues which Annuar addressed included the Kampung Baru development plans, which he claimed he had not tweaked much and was only executing proposals which he inherited from former minister Parti Amanah Negara’s Shah Alam MP Khalid Abdul Samad.

“He only did following what he understood and he has high ambitions. Those that we can continue we are continuing, but I am only continuing from Shah Alam, what I inherited from Shah Alam,” he said, referring to Khalid.

“But there are some parts of the plans that we cannot proceed due to certain reasons, but we support what was proposed, we never undermined what was suggested previously.”

He was responding to Khalid who questioned the miniscule allocation for the project which he said costs much more, and is anticipated to bring a gross development value of RM50 billion.

Khalid also accused Annuar for not having a clear masterplan of what he had in mind for the Kampung Baru development.

Annuar was previously reported saying Putrajaya is committed to previously laid-out plans to develop and improve the Kampung Baru urban village for it to be on par with developments in the surrounding areas.

He said the government will proceed with what has been detailed within the Kampung Baru Development Masterplan to develop the area in tandem with improvements in neighbouring areas.

In a separate issue, Annuar had snubbed DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, who raised dubious sales transaction in her constituency to property developer company Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd.

Kok had earlier said that the land was sold way lower then market rate to Aset Kayamas, a company that is linked to graft case graft trial involving former federal territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor at the High Court.

Annuar, who defended himself said in a similar matter raised by Kok’s colleague Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai regarding land sale, said he did not sell any asset while he was in office.

“Cheras came to offer his apology and seek clarification on the matter, and after speaking to my lawyers, I have decided to accept his apology,” he said.

“And as what I have explained to Cheras, as long as I was minister, I didn’t make any decision to sell assets. I had in fact curated standard operating procedures with regards to asset sales.

“Preliminary information that I received indicates that the land sale had happened during Pakatan Harapan time, and the person who can offer answers would be Shah Alam,” he added.

Although Khalid had stood to up to defend himself, Annuar did not allow for the former to offer an explanation.

Kok has insisted that the sales and purchasing agreement involving the land in question was only done this year June, under the Perikatan Nasional government with land evaluation hurriedly done.