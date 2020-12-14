Fomca deputy president: Govt’s plan to increase Covid-19 vaccine purchase good news for people

Small bottles labelled with a ‘VaccineCovid-19 sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The government’s plan to increase the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine to innoculate 70 per cent of the population is good news that will help the people and the country to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Federations of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA) deputy president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman said the government had to impose various restrictions including enforcing the movement control order (MCO) to help break the Covid-19 chain of infection which adversely affect the economy, education and people’s lives.

“Although the Covid-19 vaccine is not considered 100 per cent effective, but the people who have been vaccinated can carry out social activities more freely and do not have to worry about going out anymore.

“So, all economic and social sectors are expected to be revived with the minimum level of control,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines will be increased to 70 per cent as opposed to the original 30 per cent.

Muhyiddin said this was because some countries that purchased the vaccine had bought quantities that exceeded their populations.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) president Adnan Mat said the proposal could boost the spirit of frontliners.

He said the additional supply of the vaccine was not only sufficient for frontliners but it could also include people who needed the vaccine. — Bernama