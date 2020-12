A fire broke out at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Seri Kembangan December 14, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ kanchhalama.tamang.7

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — A fire broke out at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Seri Kembangan this afternoon, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department confirmed today.

No fatalities were recorded, it said in a statement.

The department said that the fire broke out in the first floor of a building in Jalan Kelikir, with damages estimated to be at 30 per cent.

The fire was contained at 4.20pm.

A video of the fire had earlier gone viral on text messaging apps.