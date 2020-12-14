Arjunaidi Mohamed is acting Selangor police chief

Arjunaidi replaces Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, who undergoes mandatory retirement tomorrow. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Dec 14 — Selangor deputy police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed was appointed as the acting Selangor police chief effective today.

He took over the task from Selangor police chief, Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin who would be undergoing mandatory retirement tomorrow.

The handover ceremony between Noor Azam and Arjunaidi was held at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters here, today, witnessed by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director, Datuk Zamri Yahya.

Meanwhile, Noor Azam expressed his appreciation at the co-operation and commitment of the Selangor Police Contingent who helped him a lot when he was holding the post of state police chief.

"The experience and advice from members and officers in the Selangor Police, especially Arjunaidi, helped a lot to deal with cases and issues in the state," he told a media conference after the ceremony.

At the same time, Noor Azam also advised the Selangor Police Contingent to continue to obey the instructions given because they aimed to put them all on the right track.

Meanwhile, commenting on the appointment of Arjunaidi as the acting Selangor police chief, Zamri said it was made as Bukit Aman had not yet finalised the candidate to hold the post. — Bernama