SK Temong pupils to receive Sarawak govt award for international film fest win

TEBEDU, Dec 13 — The Sarawak government said it will reward the two Sekolah Kebangsaan Temong (SK Temong) Year Five pupils who won the ‘Best Film By Popular Jury’ award at the Alvorada International School Film Festival (FECEA) in Brazil recently, with an incentive.

State Education, Science and Technological Research Minister, Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, said today that the incentive was in recognition of their outstanding achievement and that he looks forward to meeting them to congratulate them and top up the amount of the incentive.

“The award won by the two students at the international level has indeed made us proud,” he said after officiating at St Paul Church, Kampung Tema Saan, which was recently upgraded.

Macgres Sawet and Nabiatul Dania Zulfiqa won the award for their short animation in the primary school category entitled Batuh Bijanji, which means Promise Stones in the Bidayuh Bisadung dialect.

Manyin, who is also Tebedu state assemblyman, said SK Temong is one of the biggest schools in his constituency with about 200 students.

He said that two years ago the school won an award during a state-wide competition organised by his ministry.

“They (SK Temong) have done very well,” he said, adding that there are also plans to upgrade the school with another block.

On the 50-year-old St Paul Church, he said upgrading work started last year and was carried out in four stages at a cost of over RM200,000. — Bernama