Police: Three injured in 11-vehicle crash on North-South Expressway in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN, Dec 13 — Three people were injured in 11-vehicle crash at Kilometre 261.9 of the North-South Expressway (NSE), at about 3.20pm today.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said the car in front was unable to brake on time when the vehicle before it braked suddenly resulting in a bumper to bumper collision between other cars at the back. This caused a 12km traffic congestion on the right lane.

“All the cars involved have been successfully removed and traffic on the road is reported to be back to normal.

“Following the crash, two women and a man who was the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and were sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban. However, the full details of all the victims were not immediately available,” he said in a statement here, today.

According to him, the drivers of the cars involved in the crash had lodged police reports at the Seremban Traffic Police Station.

He said further investigations were still ongoing and the case was being investigated under LN166/59 Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules.

Earlier, Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received a call regarding the incident at about 3.10pm involving 20 victims including women.

He said, eight people comprising officers and personnel from the Seremban Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene upon receiving the call. — Bernama