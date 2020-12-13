Over 100 flock to Tawau Park in Sabah after govt lifts CMCO

The Tawau Hill Park (TBT) has become a popular tourist destination for Sabahans after recreational activities were allowed beginning December 7. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

TAWAU, Dec 13 — The Tawau Hill Park (TBT) has become a popular tourist destination for Sabahans after recreational activities were allowed beginning December 7 following a two-month closure due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Located 24 kilometres from Tawau town, the 27,972-hectare forest reserve managed by Sabah Parks, is home to hundreds of flora and fauna, waterfalls and mountains.

TBT ranger Jolumin Sipali when met said the park receives over 100 visitors daily as soon as the gates are opened to the public from 8am to 4.30pm.

“Today for example, visitors were already waiting for their numbers as early as 6 am, and before 8am the 100- visitor at any one time quota was already filled,” he said adding that the standard operating procedure (SOP) had been set by Sabah Parks in view of the Covid-19 situation.

“Another 200 people were waiting for their turn to enter the park and they will only be allowed in after some have left. Each visitor is allowed to be in the park for a maximum of four hours only,” he said, adding that specific markings have been drawn to avoid mass gathering at the sites.

“We also conduct sanitation daily after operating hours. A record book, hand santiisers and body temperature scanners are provided as outlined by the Ministry of Health,” he said, adding TBT received about 1,000 visitors daily before Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Azizul Hafiz Azmi Murad, 31, said his family including three young children have been queuing since early in the morning to get the token number to enter the park.

“I took this opportunity to bring my family out for recreational activities and bathe in the waterfall. We were lucky as we managed to get the tokens,” he said.

However, 19-year-old Daeng Mohd Fkihri Eyuki was not so lucky as he and his friends were denied entry as the visitor quota was already full.

“I came from Kunak with my seven friends and reached TBT at 10am. Since there were so many people waiting ahead of us, we have postponed our plans to another day,” he said. — Bernama