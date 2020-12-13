Now, Amanah backs ‘grand coalition’ for Opposition

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said cooperation among the Opposition parties was necessary. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has seconded a proposal from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) for all Opposition parties and lawmakers to consolidate and form a “grand coalition”.

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said cooperation among the Opposition parties is necessary if they each wanted to go head to head with the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the next general election that is widely believed will happen next year.

“Amanah urges all Opposition bloc component including Pakatan Harapan, Pejuang, Warisan, UPKO (United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation), PSB (Parti Sabah Bersatu), Muda (Malaysian United Democratic Alliance) and others to reach a consensus to form an Opposition grand coalition,” he said in a statement tonight.

Pejuang deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya mooted the idea last Thursday, calling for a giant collective of all lawmakers currently in the federal Opposition.

He said this new grand coalition is needed to combat the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Bersatu president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is being helped by his former Umno colleagues and PAS leaders.

The PN coalition, formed in March, mainly comprises Bersatu and PAS.

However, government politicians have been mulling formalising its own super coalition comprising PN, Barisan Nasional and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak which controls the south Borneo state government in GE15.