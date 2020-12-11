Penang CM welcomes environment minister’s assurance for thorough study of Ulu Muda rare earth mining

Tuan Ibrahim yesterday said that the Environmental Impact Assessment Study on the exploration of rare earth elements in Kedah would be studied thoroughly. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 11 — The Penang government welcomes the Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s response pertaining to the Kedah government’s assurance that it will not explore the Ulu Muda water catchment area.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said therefore, the Penang government would stick to the assurance given in the interest of the raw water resources supply for the needs of 4.2 million people in Kedah, Perlis and Penang.

“The Penang government also welcomes the minister’s efforts to hold discussions with the relevant parties to ensure the survival of the water source catchment area in Ulu Muda can be protected from any activity that could harm the highly important water source catchment area," he said in a statement here today.

He also stressed that Penang was extracting raw water resources from Sungai Ulu Muda at the state border and therefore the issue of compensation should be resolved by the federal government in line with international laws and rights related to water use in the country.

Yesterday, Tuan Ibrahim, during the Ministerial Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, said the Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) assured that the Environmental Impact Assessment Study (EIA) report for exploration of rare earth elements (REE) in Kedah would be studied thoroughly to ensure environmental sustainability.

He was also reported to have said that the Ulu Muda area is a water catchment area for three states namely Kedah, Perlis and Penang, and the Kedah government made a huge sacrifice by not exploring the area.

Tuan Ibrahim also said that it would be good if Penang which benefited a lot could contribute financially to Kedah which has sacrificed for water catchment areas to ensure that the states’ water resources are guaranteed. — Bernama