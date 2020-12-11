Covid-19: Malaysia records 1,810 new cases, 829 in Selangor; six deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Health Ministry today recorded 1,810 new Covid-19 cases, a slight drop from yesterday’s record-breaking 2,234 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said of the 1,810 new cases, 829 were detected in Selangor.

He said of the 1,810 new Covid-19 cases recorded, all but 11 were transmitted locally.

Six deaths were also recorded today, bringing the country’s death from Covid-19 to 402.

“Selangor still holds the highest number of new Covid-19 cases daily, at 829 or 45.8 per cent, with 685 cases coming from clusters and close contact screenings done in the affected areas,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Sabah and Kuala Lumpur came in second and third, with 532 and 132 new Covid-19 cases respectively.

The remaining states registering new cases are Pahang (96), Johor (69), Negri Sembilan (64), Penang (34), Kedah (22), Perak (12), eight in Labuan, five in Melaka, two each in Terengganu, Kelantan and Putrajaya, and one in Sarawak.

Dr Noor Hisham also added that 184 cases from the 1,810 were reported from clusters in prisons.

Among them are the Rumah Merah cluster (150), Tembok cluster (18), Bakti cluster (13) and Penjara Jalan Harapan cluster (three).

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 937 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 67,173

He said to date, 123 positive cases are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), where 63 cases require respiratory assistance.

Of the six deaths today, all of them were locals with five coming from Sabah and one from Penang.

“All the deaths today involve locals between the ages of 60 and 81, all with a previous history of health complications,” said Dr Noor Hisham.