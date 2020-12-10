Putrajaya cuts RM45m from Budget 2021 allocations for controversial Jasa unit

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaks during the winding-up debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat November 26, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri tabled a motion today to halve the allocations for the Special Affairs Department (Jasa) under Budget 2021.

Jasa, a Barisan Nasional-era propaganda unit that was disbanded under Pakatan Harapan, is being revived by the Perikatan Nasional government with a previously proposed allocation of over RM80 million.

After the proposal became a lightning rod for criticism, the PN government rebranded the unit as the Community Communications Department (J-Kom).

Lawmakers approved Abdul Rahim’s motion today via a voice vote.

