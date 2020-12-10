Now Perak MB, Umno’s Saarani says rushing to form new government and pass state budget

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Jubli Hall Kuala Kangsar December 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 10 ― Newly-appointed Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said his first order of business was to form a new government in order to table the state’s budget for 2021.

Saarani said five state executive councillors (exco) will be appointed today.

“Since we are running out of time, we first need to form the government. In order to do that, we must at least have one mentri besar and four excos.

“Therefore, this morning I had an audience with the Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and suggested five names for the exco posts.

“The five candidates will be sworn-in as exco at 2.30pm at the Istana Iskandariah here today,” he said in his first press conference as the MB at the Dewan Jubli Perak here.

However, Saarani did not disclose the names of the five candidates.

Saarani also said he will call the first exco meeting as soon as possible to go through the existing budget, which will be tabled next Wednesday when the State Legislative Assembly reconvenes.

“I don’t think we have time to change anything in the budget book, which was discussed with the former exco, including me.

“Therefore, we will not change and will merely go through for formalities. God’s willing, it can be approved at the exco level and can be tabled in the state assembly,” he said.

Saarani was sworn in today at Istana Iskandariah here.

Saarani also said he will heed the advice of the Sultan from the ceremony, who told the state’s politicians not to trigger any more crises amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I will carry out my duty and make sure all levels of leadership (in the state) heed the advice of the Sultan,” he said.

“My appointment as the mentri besar is not something I should be proud or happy about as in front me lies many responsibilities that I need to bear and fulfil,” he added.

Saarani also urged all political parties to work together for the state and its residents.

When asked how he would preserve Umno’s relationship with Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies PAS and Bersatu, he said the leaders of all three have agreed to cooperate.

“We will work together and try to unite the three parties. We will try to heal the wounds,” he said.

Saarani then thanked his predecessor, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, and all former excos for their services.