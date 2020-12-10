Kelantan cops find body of man with stab wounds, mum and brother held

Tanah Merah district police chief, DSP Zainuddin Md Yusuf said police received an alert that the victim, who allegedly died due to an accident while cutting grass in the village, was taken to the Gual Ipoh Health Clinic by his brother, aged 28, and mother, aged 50, at 10am today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

TANAH MERAH, Dec 10 — Police found the body of a 25-year-old Thai man with two stab wounds on his left and right ribs, believed to be murdered, at Kampung Bukit Curi in mukim Bukit Kecil, here, today

Tanah Merah district police chief, DSP Zainuddin Md Yusuf said police received an alert that the victim, who allegedly died due to an accident while cutting grass in the village, was taken to the Gual Ipoh Health Clinic by his brother, aged 28, and mother, aged 50, at 10am today.

“An investigation team went to the clinic and found a body with two stab wounds on his left and right ribs,” he told reporters here, today.

Zainuddin said looking at the injuries and their dubious claim that the victim had a mishap at work, police later conducted further investigation as they believed the victim might have been murdered.

“The injuries are synonymous with stab wounds caused by a sharp weapon. In fact, the initial investigation on the mother revealed that there was a fight between the victim and his brother yesterday.

“Police have arrested the victim’s mother and brother to facilitate the investigation,” he said.

Zainuddin said the cause of death could not be ascertained yet, but police believed it was murder and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama