IGP: Elements of corruption in Malaysia’s borders, Integrity Dept to conduct probe

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) says elements of corruption have been found in connection with smuggling activities in the border recently.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said he had instructed Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

He said JIPS had been instructed to investigate several allegations and consider some of the evidence obtained, adding that there had been irregularaties among members of the General Operations Force (GOF) working at the country’s borders.

“This problem has been going on for a long time since last year, the National Security Council has revealed a video involving some PGA officers and members who were found to be conspiring and failed to act against smugglers.

“I have issued warnings from the beginning to stop these activities and out of this some who are willing and brave have come forward to channel information to me about these bad practices (smuggling involving GOF). We will take immediate and stern action,” he said in a press conference after the presentation of certificates of appreciation to police personnel in Bukit Aman, here today.

In another development, Abdul Hamid said 10 departments including the Criminal Investigation Department, the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Branch have been instructed to address corruption and abuse of power among its officers and members.

“I have ordered holistic action to be taken involving 10 departments in the force including the Traffic Investigation and Management Department.

“These ten (departments) will work together to act against any officer or member. I will ensure that those who live luxuriously by amassing wealth through wrongful ways will have their ill-gotten gains confiscated and returned to the country’s coffers,” he said.

He also admitted that corruption has tarnished PDRM’s image and damaged the country.

“There are many police officers found to have been bribed (by smuggling syndicates) and many of them have also been subjected to disciplinary action.

“At the same time, they (smugglers) have been stealing the nation’s revenues in the form of duties and taxes,” he said.

Bernama reported today that a GOF member was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in three migrants through the Kalimantan-Sarawak border, in Tebakang, about 70 kilometres (km) from Kuching yesterday. — Bernama