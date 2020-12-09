Adam Rosly did not deceive MACC in 2017 wealth probe, says lawyer

Ampang PKR Youth chief Adam Rosly arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to face money laundering charges April 21, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― Former Ampang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief, Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah gave true statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during a probe into his wealth in 2017, the Court of Appeal heard today.

Counsel Muhammad Fadhli Mat Sutris said his client (Adam Rosly) should be granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal on the charges of giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the MACC.

“The prosecution failed to prove that the statements given were false testimony. Instead, the statements were true,” he said when arguing in the appeal of Adam Rosly today before a panel of three judges comprising Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, Datuk P. Ravinthran and Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin.

Adam Rosly, 33, had appealed against the High Court’s decision on Nov 26, last year which upheld the Sessions Court’s decision

On April 26, 2018, the Sessions Court sentenced Adam Rosly to six months’ jail and fined him RM30,000 after finding him guilty of six counts of giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the MACC during an investigation in 2017 into claims of his extraordinary wealth.

At today’s court proceeding, Muhammad Fadhli said the testimony by his client (Adam Rosly) regarding the purchase of a bungalow was not proven false by the prosecution and in fact, the statements showed that the evidence was credible.

“The appellant (Adam Rosly) had no intention of deceiving the MACC," he said.

He also argued that the Judicial Commissioner had erred when he failed to gauge Adam Rosly’s defence and stated it was a mere denial.

On the first two charges, Adam Rosly is accused of giving false recorded statements to two MACC investigating officers, under Section 32(8)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

The false statements were related to his career as a businessman, his income, luxury vehicles, a RM1.2 million bungalow in Kampung Melayu, Ampang which was bought in cash, a RM200,000 loan from his mother-in-law and late grandmother, and a RM500,000 loan from “Ah Long”.

On the other four charges, he allegedly used two fake loan agreement documents from two individuals and two cash vouchers from his company, Gegas Mentari Holding Sdn Bhd, to mislead the MACC investigating officers, an offence under Section 89 of the same Act.

He allegedly committed the offences at the MACC headquarters at the Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, between 9 am and 12.15 pm on Feb 10, 2017 and between 9 am and 2 pm on Feb 22, the same year.

The Court of Appeal fixed March 1, next year to hear submissions from deputy public prosecutor, Wong Poi Yoke. ― Bernama