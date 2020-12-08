Foreigner nabbed by MACC for trying to bribe cop with RM29,600

MACC said the 25-year-old woman tried to bribe an assistant superintendent to settle a case here. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, Dec 8 — A foreign citizen was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for attempting to bribe a police officer with RM29,600.

In a statement, the anti-corruption agency said the 25-year-old woman tried to bribe an assistant superintendent to settle a case here.

“The bribe was offered to release a friend who was detained by the police on December 2 at 8.30am for possessing contraband liquor.

“Her friend is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967,” the Johor MACC said in a statement.

The person was arrested at the Johor MACC office this morning to assist in the ongoing investigations.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest when contacted by reporters.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009 that is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of five times the bribe value or RM10,000, whichever is higher.