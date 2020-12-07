Sarawak rep: Call for Petros LPG to be priced lower a political stunt

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman being interviewed by reporters. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Dec 7 — The call by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen for the state’s own liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to be sold for less than RM26.60 per cylinder is just another political stunt, said Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

He said having served as the former Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister, Chong was well aware that LPG was a controlled item that was subsidised by the federal government and sold at a fixed price to the people.

“It’s just a political stunt. He (Chong) wants to create a sentiment that they (DAP) are fighting for the people by saying that it (LPG) should be sold at a lower price,” said Fazzrudin when met by reporters after officiating at an event here yesterday.

“If he doesn’t know the system, maybe he did not work when he was the deputy minister. Maybe this is the reason.”

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, had in a recent statement called on the state government to lower the price of its Petros-brand LPG by at least 10 per cent to RM23.80 per 14kg cylinder.

He argued that the devolution of LPG distribution rights from the federal government to Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) had not benefitted the people in Sarawak as the price of a 14kg cylinder remained the same at RM26.60, and hoped the state government would add-on to the current subsidy so that Sarawakians would be able to enjoy cheaper LPG.

Meanwhile, Fazzrudin explained that the setting up of Petros was to improve the state’s income which would then be utilised to help the people in Sarawak in the form of aid, incentives, creation of jobs as well as business.

“Before this, the profit was enjoyed by other companies based in Peninsular Malaysia. Now we have a state-owned company that will gain profit from the sales and distribute the dividends to the state government, which will then be used for the people,” he added. ­— Borneo Post Online