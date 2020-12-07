Flood situation improves in Kelantan, Terengganu

Flood victims are seen cleaning their house at Kampung Teladas, Air Putih near Kemaman November 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan continues to improve as more evacuees have returned home.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees in Pasir Mas has decreased to 37 as of 8am today, as compared to 44 people yesterday.

Pasir Mas District Social Welfare Department officer Azizan Aziz said the 37 individuals from eight families including two infants, are still at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Tok Deh PPS.

“The victims have been forced to stay on as floodwaters have not subsided probably due to the occurrence of ‘banjir termenung’ or stagnant flood,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue Station chief Imran Ismail said the Sungai Golok water level in Rantau Panjang recorded a reading of 8.81 metres (m), exceeding the 8m warning level but the level is seen to be dropping as at 8 am today.

He said, water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang has dropped as yesterday the reading was above the 9m danger level at 9.23 m and the rain has stopped since Friday.

“The Sungai Golok water level depends on rainfall and water from Sungai Golok upstream and with no significant increase from these sources, the river water level will continue to drop to allow the flood situation to improve.

“In fact, during a survey yesterday it was found that only a few low-lying settlements such as Kampung Gual Tok Deh, Kampung Pengkalan Rakit and Kampung Padang Licin were still flooded,” he said when contacted.

Overall the weather in Kelantan this morning is sunny with no rain.

In Terengganu, only nine people from four families are left at the only remaining PPS, as of 8am today.

Head of the Secretariat on the State Disaster Management Committee, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said the victims’ houses were still submerged because of the stagnant flood situation.

“However, if the weather continues to improve it is likely that the water will recede and they will be allowed to return home,” he said. — Bernama