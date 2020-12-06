Flood evacuees in Pasir Puteh allowed to return home

PASIR PUTEH, Dec 6 — Flood evacuees who were housed at the temporary relief centres (PPS) in this district, are now allowed to return home so that they can start the cleaning process.

Pasir Puteh Social Welfare officer Abdul Aziz Othman said that residents were allowed to return to their homes following the sunny weather conditions today.

He said that the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the Fire and Rescue Department will monitor the situation while the residents were busy cleaning up their homes.

“The residents are only allowed to return home when the situation is confirmed safe,” he told Bernama.

Abdul Aziz said that 20 people from Kampung Bukit Gedombak, who were housed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kamil 3, have been allowed to return home this afternoon.

“It is understood that another PPS in this district, namely at SK Wakaf Raja, will also be closed today,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that the flood waters around the area have gradually receded and some of the evacuees have been allowed to return home. — Bernama