EMCO: Kelantan police use drones to monitor movements at Kg Dalam Huma

PASIR PUTEH, Dec 6 — Kelantan Police will use drones to monitor the area around Madrasah Ad-Diniah Al Falahiah, Kg Dalam Huma, Bukit Awang, near here, to ensure residents complied with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) which begins at midnight (Dec 7).

Kelantan Police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the department had already begun using the drones since yesterday, taking into account the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the district involving the Huma Cluster.

“There are 200 to 300 residents in the surrounding area, apart from over 100 residents at Madrasah Ad-Diniah Al-Falahiah,” he told reporters after visiting the madrasah here today.

Shafien said about 15 security personnel including from the police, Malaysian Armed Forces and People’s Volunteer Corps were stationed to control movement in the area round the clock, and more would be added if necessary.

Apart from that, he said the authorities would also hold discussions on the best way to help the residents involved obtain daily necessities.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the end of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in several states, including Kelantan, with the exception of the Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Machang and Tanah Merah districts, where the order has been extended from Dec 7 to 20. — Bernama