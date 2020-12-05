Terengganu experiencing unusual rainfall patterns leading to floods, says state disaster management committee

Flood victims make their way to the relief centre as flood waters rise in Kuala Nerus November 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 5 — Terengganu has been experiencing unusual rainfall patterns during the northeast monsoon this year, as excessive heavy rainfall is concentrated in coastal areas compared with upstream areas as is normal.

This pattern combined with the high tide phenomenon has caused some low-lying areas along the coast to be submerged in flood waters.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said that due to this unusual pattern, rural areas such as Hulu Terengganu and Hulu Besut were not affected in the first and second waves of floods.

“In the past, rural areas would be affected by the floods first, but not this time around as there is no evacuation of flood victims in the first and second waves of floods. Even in the current third wave now only a small number is involved,” he told Bernama while monitoring the Pantai Batu Buruk here today.

“This time around floods involved areas that have rarely been flooded in the past such as Kuala Terengganu urban area, which was submerged in flood waters on Wednesday.

He added that, based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department forecast, Terengganu will receive four to six episodes of heavy rain until January, of which so far, three episodes have occurred.

Che Adam said that in this regard, the readiness of disaster management committees at the state and district levels has been enhanced in terms of operations and aspects of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Currently, Terengganu is in the third wave of the flooding which started on Thursday, with 532 victims still housed at 17 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in six districts as at 3pm today. — Bernama