Flood evacuee numbers drop in Perak, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu

An elderly man wades in flood water outside his house at Kampung Bukit Tambun in Alor Gajah November 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The number of flood evacuees in four states began to decline with those remaining housed at the temporary relief centres (PPS) currently standing at 27 people in Perak, Pahang (64), Kelantan (109) and Terengganu (437).

In Perak, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that stagnant flood waters in Kampung Matang Tengah, Beriah in Kerian district were the cause of evacuees still being placed at PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak, Bagan Serai as at 4pm this evening.

In Pahang, 64 people from 22 families are currently housed at two PPS in Raub as at 4pm today, compared with 109 people from 34 families being sheltered at eight PPS this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (SWD) disaster information portal, the PPS at Jamek Mosque Kampung Kuala Semantan is currently accommodating 38 people from 12 families while a total of 26 people from 10 families are housed at Kampung Pia multipurpose hall.

A Bernama check in Raub found that the floods began to recede with some of the affected residents returning home.

In Kelantan, the flood situation has improved, with only 109 people from 22 families being housed in four PPS compared with 400 people reported this morning. The number is expected to reduce further due to good weather throughout the day.

All of them were placed in PPS in two districts, namely, two in Pasir Mas and Pasir Puteh respectively while the floods in Kota Bharu and Tanah Merah have receded completely.

Meanwhile, the SWD portal reported that Pasir Mas became the district with the highest number of evacuees, with 58 people from 12 families evacuated to two PPS.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage portal http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my as at 4pm today, water levels in Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is at 9.63 metres (m), which is above the danger level of 9m with an upward trend.

In Terengganu, as the number of evacuees dropped further, 35 of the 48 PPS have been closed in stages since this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said that a significant reduction of evacuees was recorded, and currently only 437 people are still being housed at PPS compared with 1,621 people reported at 8am today.

“Eight PPS in Setiu were closed, followed by Marang (six), Dungun (six), Besut (six), Kuala Nerus (four), Kuala Terengganu (three) and Kemaman (two),” he said. — Bernama