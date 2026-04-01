KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued its first invitation for the submission of draft plans under the National Digital Network Phase 2 (JENDELA 2), reflecting the government’s continued commitment to strengthening digital infrastructure and enhancing connectivity nationwide.

MCMC said in a statement today that the implementation of Group 1 would adopt a fit-for-purpose approach, including the provision of public cellular services for 4G and 5G, WiFi solutions via satellite connectivity, as well as the introduction of a Neutral Host Platform for the first time.

According to MCMC, the platform enables users to access WiFi networks using their existing mobile data plans from their respective network operators, thereby supporting a more consistent and seamless user experience.

“Group 1 covers 1,000 sites nationwide, with 31.1 per cent in Peninsular Malaysia, 33.7 per cent in Sarawak and 35.2 per cent in Sabah.

“The project is expected to begin as early as the third quarter of 2026, subject to evaluation and governance processes. The remaining 1,700 sites will be implemented in subsequent groups, which will be finalised by MCMC at a later stage,” it said.

Since the implementation of JENDELA Phase 1, MCMC said the government had made progress in expanding coverage and improving service quality, while JENDELA 2 continued these efforts.

The initiative is designed to bridge coverage gaps, enhance network performance and expand access to high-quality broadband, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

“This initiative supports the national agenda to expand Internet coverage to 2,700 sites nationwide and will benefit approximately 217,000 residents in rural and remote areas, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak, while ensuring these communities continue to receive attention in the national development agenda,” read the statement.

In this regard, MCMC said that in line with Regulation 5 of the Communications and Multimedia (Universal Service Provision) Regulations 2002, it was inviting eligible licensees to submit their Registration of Interest and Universal Service Provision Draft Plans within the stipulated period as a basis for evaluation to identify suitable licensees.

The commission added that it would continue to work with stakeholders to ensure the smooth implementation of JENDELA 2 and the delivery of quality digital connectivity across the country. — Bernama