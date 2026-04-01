KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Commuters on the Kelana Jaya LRT line faced significant delays during the morning rush today after overgrown tree branches obstructed tracks near the Taman Paramount station.

Service has since been fully restored, though residual delays are expected.

In a social media update at 9.19am, Rapid KL announced that train services were delayed due to the obstruction and that repair works were underway.

To manage the disruption, Rapid KL activated an alternative service plan that effectively split the line into three parts. Trains from Putra Heights terminated at Kelana Jaya, while trains from Gombak ended their journey at Taman Jaya.

Gangguan Laluan Kelana Jaya berikutan halangan dahan pokok di landasan berhampiran Taman Paramount. Kerja-kerja baik pulih sedang dijalankan. pic.twitter.com/bNAWFTw0EI — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) April 1, 2026

A shuttle train was deployed to ferry passengers between the Kelana Jaya and Taman Jaya stations.

At 9.45am, Rapid KL confirmed that the clearing works were complete and the obstruction had been removed.

The alternative train services were subsequently terminated, allowing for normal through-train operations to resume.

While the issue has been resolved, Rapid KL advised that train waiting times might be slightly longer as the service frequency is being readjusted and normalised across the line.