MABkargo’s infrastructure adequate to handle Covid-19 vaccine, says CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MABkargo) has adequate infrastructure to ensure the safe handling, transportation and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine to Malaysia or other regions within and beyond its network via commercial, charter or full freighter flights.

Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) group chief executive officer, Captain Izham Ismail, said with its track record coupled with the capability of aircraft, ground infrastructure and qualified personnel available, MABkargo could support governments worldwide in the responsible handling, transportation and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine for their citizens.

In a statement today, he said the group cargo arm operates three dedicated freighter aircraft and utilises MAB’s passenger aircraft belly which can provide a temperature-controlled environment in the cargo holds, suitable for vaccines that typically require beyond freezing point temperature packaging and handling.

“Our capabilities include aircraft unit load device (ULD) containers which are specially designed for preservation of frozen products at their required temperatures, ground operations which meet the requirements for the safe and secure handling of time and temperature-sensitive products and, most importantly, trained and qualified personnel for the professional handling of the goods,” he said.

He noted that MABkargo has also previously transported time and temperature-sensitive goods besides vaccines and medical products such as human organs and biological samples, which require similar handling.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, MABkargo has worked closely with governments and non-governmental organisations to transport over 33,000 tonnes of medical equipment and disaster-relief provisions to impacted region around the globe via 1,067 flights using passenger-to-cargo aircraft and cargo in cabin, he added. — Bernama