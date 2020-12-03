Tengku Zafrul: RM100m set aside for maintenance of tahfiz, pondok schools

A boy recites the Quran before performing Zuhur prayers at the Madrasah Muiin Al-Islam in Meru Klang, May 28, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The government has allocated a total of RM100 million for maintenance of tahfiz and registered pondok schools, as well as Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) in the country.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the allocation is under the Supply 11 (B11) of the Treasury General Services under item 021300 — Provision of Special Project.

“Details of B11 which provided RM922 million are based on the practice used to finance the additional measures announced during the tabling of Budget 2021,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) who wanted to know details of programs or activities under Supply 11 of the Federal Government Revenue Estimates 2021.

“Among the measures that are also funded under this allocation are the additional requirement of RM120 million for the improvement of Supplementary Food Programme for students from poor families and the RM100 million matching grant for non-governmental organisations as well as social enterprises,” said Tengku Zafrul.

He said the allocation was provided mainly for programmes to help vulnerable groups to increase their income, to address social issues such as child abuse and homelessness, the expansion of subsidies for public transportation, grants for nurseries, senior citizens activity centres and mobile Malaysian Armed Forces services in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama